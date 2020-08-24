S. Korea Adds 266 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases have dropped below 300.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Monday that 266 cases were confirmed in the 24-hour period ending at 12 a.m., lifting the cumulative total to 17-thousand-665.It marks the first time in four days the daily tally hovered below 300, a decline partly driven by a drop in the number of tests administered. Around 13-thousand people were tested on Sunday, down by some two-thousand from Saturday and around seven-thousand from Friday.The nation saw a triple-digit increase in cases for eleven consecutive days, including a 169-day high of 397 on Sunday.All but eight of the latest cases were local transmissions with the greater Seoul area recording 201 new cases, including 97 in Seoul and 84 in Gyeonggi Province.Daejeon and North Chungcheong Province each registered 10 new infections, followed by South Chungcheong and South Jeolla provinces, which reported seven each.Gangwon and North Gyeongsang provinces also produced six cases each, while North Jeolla Province and Busan added four and three, respectively.The cumulative number of cases linked to Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul and Woori Jeil Church in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, rose to 841 and 180, respectively, as of Sunday noon. Over 130 cases have been connected to a mass Liberation Day rally in central Seoul that some of the church members attended.Meanwhile, the number of deaths attributed to the virus remained unchanged at 309.