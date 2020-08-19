Protesters Call on Tokyo Governor to Remember Korean Victims of 1923 Massacre

Photo : YONHAP News

A rally was held over the weekend to protest Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike’s move not to convey a memorial message for a ceremony that will be held for Koreans massacred in the Kanto region nearly a century ago.According to Japan’s Mainichi Shimbun on Monday, some 50 people gathered in front of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building last Saturday and urged the governor to send words of remembrance to the ceremony set to be held next Tuesday.Koike has not delivered such a message since 2017, unlike her predecessors. The governor is, again, said to be planning not to send a memorial message this year.Japanese civic organizations have held a ceremony every year for over 40 years at Yokoamicho Park on September 1 to remember the Koreans who were massacred in Kanto in 1923.According to records compiled by South Korea’s first private newspaper, The Independent, more than six-thousand-600 Koreans were killed by Japanese police, military and vigilantes after groundless rumors spread that they were poisoning wells and rioting in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake that rattled the area on September 1, 1923.