N. Korea Urges Japan to Apologize, Compensate Forced Workers in 1945 Sinking

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has urged Japan to apologize and compensate Korean forced workers who lost their lives in the sinking of a Japanese military vessel en route to Korea after the end of World War Two.Marking the 75th anniversary of the sinking of the Ukishima Maru on Monday, the North's Association of Korean Victims of Forcible Drafting and Their Bereaved Families vowed to make Japan pay the price for its past crimes.Accusing Japan of mass murdering Koreans by intentionally causing the ship to sink in revenge for its defeat in the war, the association called for the truth to be revealed and due apology and reparation to be made to the victims and their bereaved families.On August 24, 1945, some four-thousand Korean forced workers were aboard the Japanese ship bound for Korea's southern port city of Busan, when an explosion caused the vessel to sink, killing 524 Koreans and 25 Japanese crew members.Japan claimed it was an accident, but the families argue that Japan likely orchestrated the explosion.