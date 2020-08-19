Gov't Vows to Seek Health Care Reforms with Medical Community

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea vowed to seek all possible ways to reform the country's health care system with the medical community, which staged walkouts in protest of reforms, including expanding admission quotas at medical schools.This comes after the Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA) agreed to continue providing COVID-19 medical services during talks with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Sunday.Health Ministry spokesperson Son Young-rae said on Monday that the government will participate in the discussions with sincerity, adding that the Prime Minister's Secretariat will check up on the progress.The spokesperson expressed hopes for intern and resident doctors to return to COVID-19 testing and quarantine facilities, as well as intensive care units.Since launching its third strike on Friday for an indefinite period of time, the KIRA members are expected to return to work on a limited basis, while negotiating with the government.Meanwhile, the prime minister on Monday afternoon is scheduled to meet with representatives from the Korean Medical Association(KMA), which is planning a three-day walkout this week.