Authorities Mulling Tougher Social Distancing amid Spike in Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With the continuing spike in COVID-19 cases, South Korean quarantine authorities continue to mull the need to upgrade social distancing guidelines to the highest level, while monitoring the speed of the virus spread. In Seoul, the city government made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public starting from Monday.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Monday that 266 cases were confirmed in the 24-hour period ending at 12 a.m., raising the cumulative total to 17-thousand-665.It marks the first time in four days the daily tally hovered below 300, a decline partly driven by a drop in the number of tests administered on weekends.All but eight of the latest cases were local transmissions with the greater Seoul area recording 201 new cases, including 97 in Seoul and 84 in Gyeonggi Province.The cumulative number of cases linked to Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul and Woori Jeil Church in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, rose to 875 and 182, respectively, as of Monday noon. A total of 176 cases have been connected to a mass Liberation Day rally in central Seoul that some of the church members attended.The number of deaths attributed to the virus remained unchanged at 309.Amid the spike in cases, Seoul put into effect on Monday a mandate making it obligatory for people to wear masks at all times while in public, both indoors and outdoors, except when they're eating or drinking.The capital city also plans to apply a "one strike and you're out" policy with 12 types of high-risk facilities subject to tightened social distancing guidelines.Meanwhile, Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the KCDC, said authorities are considering whether to upgrade social distancing guidelines to the highest Level Three.She believes the nation has yet to reach its peak in terms of new daily COVID-19 cases which soared to nearly 400 on Sunday.Jeong said she expects the number of new infections to increase further as virus tests and epidemiological investigations are still under way.She added that it takes more than one week to enforce and assess the effects of Level Two social distancing guidelines, which went into effect nationwide on Sunday.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.