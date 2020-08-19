Experts Say Heightening to Level Three Social Distancing 'Inevitable'

Photo : YONHAP News

Infectious disease experts in South Korea say it has become inevitable that the government will heighten social distancing to Level Three.In a joint statement on Monday, groups including The Korean Society of Infectious Diseases, said nationwide Level Two distancing, which took effect the previous day, is inadequate in the wake of the current COVID-19 epidemic.Emphasizing that more than two-thousand people tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks, the experts assessed that there is a great possibility that the epidemic will cause an unprecedented degree of damage.The experts urged the government to act quickly, stressing that only prompt quarantine can generate a sufficient outcome.Highlighting the need for government-medical community communication, the groups also called on the government to suspend health care reforms, and vow to discuss the matter with the medical community.The experts then asked the public to minimize face-to-face activities, wear masks and keep a distance even while outside.