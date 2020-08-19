Minister Says Schools to Make Preparations for Level 3 Distancing

Photo : KBS News

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said Monday that the government will seek all possible measures to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmissions from local communities to schools and vice versa.Yoo made the remark during a quarantine inspection meeting that was attended by the education superintendents of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, among other officials related to the greater Seoul area.Participants discussed cooperation between education offices and local governments to ensure a safe school environment for students.The minister said the virus has been spreading fast among students and faculty members since August 11 even though it was a school vacation.She said this week when the semester resumes will be the most critical period and stressed that related authorities and schools must remain fully alert in their response.She said the ministry will judge every situation in a swift and preemptive manner as it directly relates to student safety, and will also prepare should social distancing rules for the capital area be raised to Level Three.Yoo said the ministry and education offices will be on emergency standby around the clock, keeping close tabs on developments.