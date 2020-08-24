S. Korea Carefully Monitoring Infection Surge before Near-Lockdown Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Daily COVID-19 infections dropped from 397 to 266 over the weekend in South Korea. The government is carefully monitoring if potential clusters will develop into new epicenters of the nationwide outbreak before putting in place near lockdown-level quarantine measures.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Daily coronavirus infections have surged from 50 something in the middle of this month to peak at 397 on Saturday.The daily tally fell by 131 to 266 throughout Sunday but quarantine authorities warned it is too early to confirm a downturn.[Sound bite: Yoon Tae-ho - director general for public health policy, Ministry of Health and Welfare (Korean/English translation)]"As of the 24th of August, locally transmitted cases stand at 258, marking seven consecutive days of over 200 infections [within the country]. Although daily infections dropped somewhat, we should wait to confirm the trend given the smaller number of diagnostic tests over the weekend. As stricter second-stage [social distancing] measures were put in place in the Seoul metro area last Wednesday, we expect to see the effect of that this week."What’s especially worrying health officials is the surge of infections with unknown transmission sources.[Sound bite: Yoon Tae-ho - director general for public health policy, Ministry of Health and Welfare (Korean/English translation)]"The total number of additional infections in the Seoul metro region stands at 201, which is more than three-quarters of the total. Outside the region, the case total is at 57, maintaining the nationwide infection trend. About 20 percent of cases last week cannot be traced to their origin.... "At the center of the current spike is Sarang Jeil Church, responsible for at least 875 infections, and other clusters in the Seoul metropolitan area.The controversial far-right pastor Jun Kwang-hoon of the church took part in large anti-government rallies in downtown Seoul along with his congregation members. The government believes if massive transmissions occurred at the August 15 rally, those infections will start to emerge this week.President Moon Jae-in told his senior aides at a meeting Monday that if the current spread is not stopped, tougher social distancing rules should be considered, banning any indoor gathering of ten or more people, including in-class school operations and sports matches.Currently the indoor limit is set below 50 to allow regular economic activities but tougher social distancing regulations would also require working from home for most corporations and public agencies.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.