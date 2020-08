Photo : YONHAP News

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said Monday that if the spread of COVID-19 is not contained in the capital area by this week, Level Three social distancing may be inevitable.Speaking in a National Assembly budget committee meeting, Park gave the response when asked by ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Won-i about the need for government preparation in raising the distancing level.The minister said Seoul and the wider metropolitan area are at extremely high risk because of the population density and constant, extensive movement of people.He said the government has kept this in mind as it implemented quarantine measures in the metro area.