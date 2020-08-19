Moon Urges Public Cooperation in Social Distancing, Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for public cooperation in quarantine efforts amid the resurgence of COVID-19.In a weekly meeting with senior aides on Monday, the president said failure to contain the spread as it is now will inevitably lead to raising social distancing guidelines to the highest Level Three.While warning that the present situation is more serious than the cluster linked to the Shincheonji religious sect in Daegu, Moon said that increasing social distancing is not an easy choice. It will halt daily life, jobs will take a hit and it could have an enormous economic impact, he added.The president also voiced zero tolerance for acts that threaten the public and its safety, adding that malicious, systematic disruption to quarantine efforts and circulation of fake news are crimes against society.He added that a refusal to follow administrative orders, noncooperation and other deviant behaviors are also unacceptable.While stressing the need to sternly exercise state power to defend public safety, Moon also called for public cooperation in observing Level Two social distancing, such as wearing face masks at all times.