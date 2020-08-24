Moon Calls for Unity to Overcome COVID-19 Surge

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has issued a message to the Korean public, calling for unity in overcoming the surge of coronavirus infections.In a weekly meeting with senior aides on Monday, the president warned that a failure to contain the current situation will inevitably lead to the near lock-down stage-three social distancing measure.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean/English translation)]"Our strength to overcome the current emergency situation is the people, the principle in our quarantine campaign. I would like to ask you to observe the second level of [social distancing] measures. Especially, I would like to emphasize the importance of wearing a mask. If we fail to stop the [spread] now, we have no choice but to increase the social distancing level to the third stage. Raising the quarantine level to the third stage is not an easy choice. Our daily routines will collapse, causing massive economic damage. It can damage the medical system as well. I would like to call for unity to prevent the worst case scenario."The president also voiced zero tolerance against malicious, systematic disruption to quarantine efforts and stressed that the dissemination of fake news is a crime against society.The comments came as as daily coronavirus infections have surged from 50 something in the middle of this month to peak at 397 on Saturday. On Sunday, a total of 266 cases have been newly added to the tally.