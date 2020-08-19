Menu Content

KBS to Hold Videoconferencing Debate among DP Leadership Candidates

Photo : KBS News

A live television debate among candidates for the ruling Democratic Party’s new leadership will be held in via video conferencing due to concerns over possible COVID-19 infections. 

KBS said on Monday that an 80-minute-long debate session will be held in a videoconferencing format from 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday in line with Level Two social distancing rules that became mandatory nationwide on Sunday. 

During the session, a moderator from a KBS news program studio will engage a live debate among three DP candidates—Lee Nak-yon, Kim Boo-kyum and Park Ju-min- as they will promote and defend their election pledges from the places they choose. 

Former Prime Minister Lee will attend the debate from his home, where he has been in self-quarantine since he came into an indirect contact with a COVID-19 patient early last week, although he tested negative. 

It will be the first time a live television debate among politicians is conducted online.
