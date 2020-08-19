Seoul's Trade Minister Seeks Tokyo's Support for WTO Chief Candidacy

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee has called for Tokyo’s support for her bid to become the new chief of the World Trade Organization(WTO).In a written interview with Japan’s Kyodo News that was reported on Monday, Yoo distanced herself from a protracted conflict between South Korea and Japan over Tokyo’s export restrictions, saying the election for the WTO head has nothing to do with the bilateral issue.If elected, Yoo pledged to faithfully fulfill her role as a top representative of the interests of member countries based on impartiality and fairness.Reiterating her belief that the WTO director-general is not a position that represents particular countries, she also stressed that South Korea and Japan are on the same boat when it comes to their need for free trade and multilateral systems.Yoo is vying with seven others for the global trade watchdog’s top leadership but the Japanese government reportedly plans to oppose her candidacy.