Abe's Successive Trips to Hospital Further Stoke Health Rumors

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has visited a hospital for the second time in eight days, further raising speculation about his health.According to Japanese media outlets, Abe stayed at Keio University Hospital in Tokyo for three and a half hours on Monday from 10 a.m. It was half the amount of time he spent there during his previous visit last Monday.Abe told reporters that the purpose of his latest visit was to be briefed on the result of the medical checkup received the previous week, while Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the Japanese leader did not display any abnormal signs.However, the words of assurance do not appear to be substantial enough to quell rumors over Abe’s medical condition and the possibility of his early resignation as his two recent trips to hospital are a departure from his usual practice of receiving biannual medical checkups. His latest regular medical checkup was in late June.Meanwhile, Abe has become the longest-serving prime minister in Japan with two-thousand-799 days in office through Monday, beating the former record-holder and his great uncle Eisaku Sato.