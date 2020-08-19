Gov't, Doctors Yet to See Eye to Eye on Medical Reform Plans

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the Korean Medical Association(KMA) have agreed to launch working-level talks to resolve conflicts over medical reform plans, but came short of striking a deal on stopping imminent strike plans by physicians.According to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the two sides shared the need to address the COVID-19 crisis and discuss bilateral issues during a 70-minute-long meeting.Participants in the meeting, spearheaded by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo and KMA chief Choi Dae-zip, also promised to begin working-level discussions to swiftly resolve related issues.Park told reporters after the meeting that “positive discussions” were held to steer them in the direction of resolving the collective action by doctors.While agreeing they had “candid and earnest” talks, KMA chief Choi, however, said that differences have yet to be ironed out and vowed to push for a general strike from Wednesday as planned.In an earlier meeting with Prime Minister Chung, an association of trainee doctors had agreed to actively participate in medical services responding to COVID-19, raising hopes that the conflict between the government and doctors may be settled soon.