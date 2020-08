Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer sentiment rose for the fourth consecutive month in August on hopes of an economic recovery amid the latest wave in the COVID-19 outbreak.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the country's composite consumer sentiment index(CCSI) came in at 88-point-two for the month, up four points from the previous month.A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The index had fallen to 70-point-eight in April due to the pandemic before rebounding over the following four months.The central bank, however, said the August data did not reflect concerns about the latest spike in virus cases as the poll was conducted before August 15, when the nation decided to tighten social distancing in the capital region.