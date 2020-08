Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun projected on Monday that South Korea will probably unveil a locally developed coronavirus treatment within this year, saying the country is working hard on progress.The prime minister made the remarks during a session of the parliamentary special committee on budget and settlement.Chung said that domestic treatments under development include those using blood plasma and existing drugs.Regarding COVID-19 vaccines, the prime minister said the nation is taking a two-track approach -- developing vaccines on its own and securing vaccines developed by other countries.He said the government is preparing to secure enough vaccines in a timely manner in case safe and reliable vaccines are developed by other countries.