Seoul City Mulls Possible Hikes in Public Transit Fees

Photo : KBS News

Seoul City is mulling a hike in public transportation fees by up to 300 won, or a quarter of one dollar.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Monday that it is examining possible hikes of 200 to 300 won for subway, bus and shuttle bus fares.The current basic rate for the subway is one-thousand-250 won, while those for inter-city buses and shuttle buses stand at 12-hundred won and 900 won, each.A city official said fares need to be raised, citing that Seoul Metro is expected to post a loss of one trillion won this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The city also failed to raise fares last year when Gyeonggi Province did.However, the official said the raise requires due procedures of holding public hearings and securing approval from the city council.The official added that more than anything, economic conditions are bad and nothing has been decided yet.