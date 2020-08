Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has been officially named the Republican candidate for the presidential election set for November 3.The Republican Party on Monday held a national convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, and completed the nomination vote confirming Trump as its nominee.In a state-by-state roll call vote, Trump secured votes from all 336 delegates gathered at the convention, six from each state and territory.The party also formally renominated Vice President Mike Pence.Trump is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech on Friday, after Pence on Thursday.