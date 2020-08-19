Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

US Envoy: Biegun to Discuss N. Korea, Belarus Crisis in Russia Visit

Write: 2020-08-25 10:00:07Update: 2020-08-25 11:27:50

US Envoy: Biegun to Discuss N. Korea, Belarus Crisis in Russia Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will reportedly travel to Russia on Tuesday and hold talks with senior Russian officials about North Korea issues and the crisis in Belarus.

According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency, U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan told reporters on Monday that Biegun will arrive in Moscow for a two-day trip after visiting Lithuania for talks on Belarus.

Sullivan said Biegun will meet with Russian top diplomats including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov to discuss pending issues between the two nations as well as regional issues such as the Belarus crisis, arms control and the North Korea situation.

The U.S. ambassador said North Korea issues including the country's denuclearization will be discussed in the meeting with Lavrov.

He added that denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula will be one of the key agenda items because it is a common goal of Washington and Moscow.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >