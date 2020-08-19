US Envoy: Biegun to Discuss N. Korea, Belarus Crisis in Russia Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will reportedly travel to Russia on Tuesday and hold talks with senior Russian officials about North Korea issues and the crisis in Belarus.According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency, U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan told reporters on Monday that Biegun will arrive in Moscow for a two-day trip after visiting Lithuania for talks on Belarus.Sullivan said Biegun will meet with Russian top diplomats including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov to discuss pending issues between the two nations as well as regional issues such as the Belarus crisis, arms control and the North Korea situation.The U.S. ambassador said North Korea issues including the country's denuclearization will be discussed in the meeting with Lavrov.He added that denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula will be one of the key agenda items because it is a common goal of Washington and Moscow.