S. Korea Reports 280 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported less than 300 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Tuesday announced 280 cases compiled throughout the previous day, bringing the cumulative total to 17-thousand-945.The nation registered 266 cases on Monday after the daily tally hovered over 300 for three days in a row, including the five-month high of 397 on Sunday.Still, it marks the 12th consecutive day with more than 100 new cases confirmed amid growing clusters.Among the latest cases, 264 were traced to local transmissions while 16 were imported from overseas.Eighty percent of the new domestic cases, or 212 patients, were from the greater Seoul area, including 134 in the capital city and 63 in Gyeonggi Province. The capital region has seen over 200 daily local cases since August 16 except for Monday of last week.Daejeon also recorded 10 new domestic infections, followed by South Chungcheong Province at nine, Gangwon Province at eight and Daegu at five.Clusters linked to church meetings continued to grow with 875 cases attributed to Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul as of Monday noon, while cases connected to Woori Jeil Church in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul climbed to 182 and 41, respectively.Meanwhile, another person died of the virus, raising the cumulative death toll to 310.