Pres. Office Reprimands Ministry for Mishandling Alleged Sexual Harassment

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has reprimanded the Foreign Ministry for its handling of a diplomat's alleged sexual harassment of a local employee at the South Korean Embassy in New Zealand in 2017.At a meeting with senior officials on Monday, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said she had received the top office's findings on the case, which concluded there were problems in the ministry's response.Kang apologized for causing public concern, acknowledging that the case has become a diplomatic burden, especially after it was brought up during a recent phone conversation between the leaders of the two countries.Kang also vowed to take appropriate steps after reviewing the findings, to apply a stricter standard for future cases of alleged sexual misconduct, and to enhance communication with New Zealand to resolve the case.A former local employee of the South Korean Embassy accused a senior South Korean diplomat of groping him on three occasions in 2017.The diplomat was reassigned to a post in the Philippines the following year and disciplined with a reduction in salary for one month.