Moon Calls for Emergency Response to COVID-19, Economic Fallout

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in called for pan-government emergency responses to both COVID-19 and its economic fallout as the country is gripped with a new wave of the epidemic.At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon ordered officials to direct all efforts toward quarantine, while also coming up with measures to restore employment stability, minimize the economic damage and regain recovery momentum.Moon added that if necessary, another session of the emergency economic council led by the president himself will be held.Since March, six council sessions have taken place to draw up three extra budget plans and disaster relief for all households, totaling some 277 trillion won.The president called for supplementary steps to the government's economic policies for the second half of the year, after reviewing the impact of the current Level Two social distancing.Moon also ordered a checkup of sufficiency of the three extra budgets and an injection of additional funds to assist in the ongoing flood recovery and other difficulties related to people's livelihoods.