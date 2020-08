Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's health minister urged the public to adhere to social distancing, stressing the seriousness of socioeconomic costs from heightening quarantine to Level Three.At a meeting with officials on Tuesday, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said this week will be crucial to how the COVID-19 epidemic develops and will help the government determine whether to raise the distancing level.Park emphasized the need to adhere to strict distancing under the current Level Two to prevent a nationwide epidemic, adding that raising the level by another notch would force the suspension of people's daily lives and a loss of jobs.The minister also vowed to take stern action against quarantine violators and those that disseminate false information about the virus.