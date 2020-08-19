Ministry to Continue Strategic Dialogue with US to Prep for Denuclearization Talk Resumption

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry plans to continue strategic consultations with the United States in preparation for a resumption of denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.In a report to the parliamentary foreign affairs committee on Tuesday, the ministry said it will seek comprehensive discussions with the U.S. on denuclearization, U.S.-North ties, inter-Korean relations, and establishing a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.The ministry vowed to establish diplomatic networks with both the Republican and Democratic parties ahead of the November presidential election, and promote understanding of Seoul's foreign and security policies.It will also seek to finalize the renewal of the allies' defense cost-sharing agreement in a reasonable and fair manner through strengthened cooperation and partnership with the U.S.The ministry plans to continue talks on Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to South Korea as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic eases, and seek Japan's withdrawal of export curbs on South Korea as well as a resolution to the forced labor compensation issue.