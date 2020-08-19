A Re-elected Trump Expected to Pressure Allies on Defense Cost

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump has been officially nominated as the Republican candidate for the presidential election set for November 3. Before the national convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trump's campaign introduced a list of his core pledges, recommitting to his less-than-friendly approach to key allies, including South Korea.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: introduction of President Trump at Republican Nat'l Convention (Charlotte, North Carolina / Aug. 24)]"Ladies and gentlemen, please join me in welcoming the President of the United States, and our nominee, Donald J. Trump"[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]Crowd: "Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!"Donald Trump: "You want to really drive them crazy? You say 12 more years. Because we caught them doing some really bad things in 2016. Let's see what happens."U.S. President Donald Trump clinched his nomination, garnering votes from all 336 delegates gathered at the Republican National Convention on Monday.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"We fixed a lot of our broken and bad trade deals. We’re getting 40 billion now from Japan. We fixed a horrible deal that was made with South Korea. Remember, that was a Hillary Clinton special... ""And we stood up to China like nobody’s ever stood up. Between the tariffs and the trade deal... "While seeking to end U.S. reliance on China, a re-elected Trump is also expected to continue pressure on traditional allies over defense and trade issues.On the eve of the four-day convention, Trump's campaign introduced core priorities for the second term, including the "America First Foreign Policy," under which he will seek to "get allies to pay their fair share" of joint defense costs.The presidential election comes as Seoul is struggling to reach a deal with the Trump administration on how much each side should pay for the upkeep of some 28-thousand-500 American troops in South Korea.Seoul is willing to increase its contribution by 13 percent from the already-expired 2019 agreement as Washington calls for a 50-percent hike.While pledging to stop what it calls "endless wars," the Trump campaign also calls for bringing home U.S. troops in the wake of the recent reduction in Germany, an appeal that is sparking concern in South Korea that a similar draw-down could be in the works for the East Asian ally.In his acceptance speech last week, Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden promised to undo what Trump has done and overcome what he called a "season of darkness in America."[Sound bite: Democratic Party Presidential Candidate Joe Biden]"I will be a president who will stand with our allies and friends. I will make it clear to our adversaries the days of cozying up to dictators are over."Neither Trump nor Biden introduced an elaborate plan on how to resolve the nuclear stalemate with North Korea.Trump is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech on Friday after his renominated running mate Mike Pence on Thursday.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.