Gov’t. to Launch Emergency Service to Prevent Vacuum from Doctors' Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is launching an emergency medical service in a bid to prevent a vacuum from a planned doctors strike this week.The Central Disaster Countermeasures Headquarters said on Tuesday that local governments began the process of establishing the emergency medical service system at public health centers.Vowing to seek a resolution through dialogue, authorities pleaded with doctors to call off the strike and fulfill their duty of saving lives.Authorities, however, took caution in not ordering doctors to continue working, saying talks with the medical community are ongoing and that orders would be the last resort.In protest of the government's health care reforms, including expanding admission quotas at medical schools, the Korean Medical Association(KMA) plans to stage a second walkout for three days starting Wednesday.The Korean Intern and Resident Association(KIRA), which staged two strikes on August 7 and 14, began a walkout last Friday for an indefinite period.