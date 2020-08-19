Police Hand over Ex-Busan Mayor Case to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Busan police have concluded their investigation into a sexual harassment charge against former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don after four months.The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency announced on Tuesday that it plans to hand over Oh’s case to the prosecution with the recommendation to indict.Police launched an investigation into Oh after he was accused earlier in April of sexually harassing a city government official at his office during working hours. Later that month, the disgraced mayor held a press conference to admit to the impropriety and announced his resignation.On another sexual harassment allegation and suspicions that Oh abused his power to cover it up, the police decided to hand over those cases to the prosecution with the recommendation not to indict after failing to secure any key evidence.