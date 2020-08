Photo : YONHAP News

An expert on infectious diseases said the resurgence of COVID-19 is an inevitable process in reaching the “new normal”.Oh Myoung-don, who leads the central clinical committee for emerging disease control at the National Medical Center, made the remark during a news conference on Tuesday.He said a COVID-19 vaccine is expected by next spring at the earliest and even if that does happen, it wouldn’t necessarily signify the end of the pandemic.He said while a lockdown could contain the spread of the virus and reduce the burden of health care workers, it is not a long-term solution.Oh stressed that for now, it’s best to follow strict personal hygiene, including social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands often.