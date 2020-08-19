Minister Stresses Need to Prevent Further COVID-19 Spread with 100 Days until CSAT

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's education minister stressed the need to prevent further spread of COVID-19, with only 100 days left until the annual College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) on December 3.This comes as Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae announced on Tuesday that schools and kindergartens in the Seoul metropolitan area will conduct classes exclusively online from Wednesday until September 11 amid a new wave of the epidemic.Third-year high school students, however, will continue attending schools to prepare for university admissions.The minister did not give a direct answer when asked if the nationwide CSAT would be conducted as scheduled if the government institutes Level Three social distancing. The test has already been postponed once from November 19.When asked about third-year high school students attending school under Level Three, Yoo said she would take into account the students' special circumstances.