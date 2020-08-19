Local Governments Rush to Secure Hospital Beds for COVID-19 Patients

Photo : YONHAP News

Local governments are rushing to secure hospital beds amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the nation.In Gyeonggi Province, 554 out of 571 beds secured for COVID-19 patients in 14 hospitals are in use as of 12 a.m. Tuesday. Prior to August 13, only some 28 percent were being used but that figure has since surged to 97 percent.The co-chief of the province’s COVID-19 response team, Lim Seung-kwan, said Seoul is assisting Gyeonggi and allowing for patients to be transferred to the capital city whenever a bed becomes available.With such a shortage, some patients in Gyeonggi Province are on standby at home, waiting for news of open beds, even after testing positive for COVID-19 three days prior. To help these patients, Gyeonggi began operating around-the-clock home care from Tuesday.Gwangju, North Gyeongsang Province and Busan are also exerting all-out efforts to secure hospital beds and be prepared for any emergencies.