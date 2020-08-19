US, Chinese Trade Negotiators Discuss Phase 1 Trade Deal Implementation

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade representatives from the United States and China held phone talks to check on the implementation of their Phase One trade agreement reached in January and to discuss ways to move forward.According to media outlets from the two countries, the talks on Tuesday involved Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.In a statement, Washington said they addressed steps that Beijing has taken to ensure greater protection for intellectual property rights, remove impediments to U.S. companies in financial services and agriculture, and eliminate forced technology transfers.The office added that they also discussed China's increased purchases of U.S. products, as well as future actions needed to implement the agreement.Beijing, for its part, said the two sides held constructive dialogue on strengthening the bilateral coordination of macroeconomic policies and implementation of the Phase One deal.The high-level dialogue, which was previously speculated to be held on August 15 was delayed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he didn't want to hold talks with China at the moment.