Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Veterans Minister Says He Warned HKI Head over Political Remarks

Write: 2020-08-25 19:05:27Update: 2020-08-25 19:30:18

Veterans Minister Says He Warned HKI Head over Political Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

Veterans Affairs Minister Park Sam-deuk said on Tuesday that he gave a verbal warning to the head of the Heritage of Korean Independence for his recent criticism of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP).   

Park made the remark during a meeting of the National Assembly National Policy Committee on Tuesday when UFP lawmaker Yun Jae-ok called for discipline against HKI head Kim Won-woong for what he called “politically biased remarks.” 

Kim, who represents families and descendants of independence activists, held a press conference on Monday and urged the UFP to part ways with pro-Japanese forces, saying the conservative party otherwise will have to further face public perception that the two groups are “one body.”

While doing so, Kim listed the names of UFP-affiliated lawmakers and local government heads who he considered pro-Japanese. 

Minister Park said there are voices of concern that Kim’s remarks may cause conflicts among different parts of the ministry, including HKI, and disrupt national unity. 

Kim was already facing criticism from conservative groups over his speech at a Liberation Day anniversary event earlier this month, where he criticized Ahn Eak-tai, the composer of South Korea's national anthem "Aegukga," for his alleged pro-Japanese activities.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >