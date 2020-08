Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean financial authorities are expected to extend a short-selling ban despite a recent bullish stock market run amid concerns over COVID-19 resurgence’s impact on the economy.An official of the ruling bloc said on Tuesday it is likely that a ban on stock short-selling will be extended by six months or so, adding a related announcement will be made on Wednesday or Thursday.In March, the Financial Services Commission issued a six-month short-selling ban as part of market stabilization measures as financial markets tumbled over the pandemic-induced crisis.The FSC reportedly plans to finalize a decision on potential extension before the ban’s expiration, as early as this week when it holds regular and extra meetings.