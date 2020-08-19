Doctors' Strike to Be Staged from Wed. as Planned but via Online

Photo : KBS News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) plans to hold a follow-up strike over medical reform plans online amid the growing spread of COVID-19.The KMA said on Tuesday that the walkout by doctors nationwide will go ahead as planned from Wednesday but will be carried out in a non-contact manner considering the government’s Level Two social distancing guidelines. The first strike by doctors was held in Yeouido, Seoul and several other cities across the country on August 14 with more than 25-thousand doctors presumed to attend the rallies.Under the plan, speeches by KMA chief Choi Dae-zip, and other representatives of doctors, trainee doctors and medical school students during the three-day strike will be broadcast online via related organizations’ web sites, along with conferences on related issues.The move comes after several rounds of negotiations between the KMA and government officials, including Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and Health Minister Park Neung-hoo over the government’s plans to increase admission quotas at medical schools and other reform measures.The talks ended without a deal, although the participants agreed on the need for continuous discussions.