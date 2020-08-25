S. Korea's Biz Sentiment Rises for Fourth Month in August

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean firms' business sentiment improved for the fourth consecutive month in August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the business survey index(BSI) for all industries came to 66 for the month, up four points from the previous month.The index has risen for four straight months since it marked 51 in April, although it's still lower than the 76 posted in December 2019 before the outbreak.A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.A BOK official said the latest index did not fully reflect concerns about the recent spike in coronavirus cases.The index for manufacturers also jumped seven points on-month to 66 in August on the back of a recovery in sales of auto parts. The BSI for non-manufacturers, which includes restaurants, wholesale and retail businesses, gained one point to 66.