All Schools in Greater Seoul Area Go Online

Photo : YONHAP News

Schools in the greater Seoul area returned to online classes on Wednesday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.According to the Education Ministry, students at seven-thousand-826 kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools in Seoul and its surrounding area are required to stay home and take online classes until September 11.High school seniors are not subject to the policy as they need to prepare for the state-administered university exam slated for December 3.The measure also does not apply to the rest of the country, where schools continue to operate with attendance capped at one-third in elementary and middle schools and two-thirds in high schools.Schools are allowed to mix offline classes and remote learning under social distancing Level Two, but the Education Ministry on Tuesday ordered all schools in the metro area to fully switch to online classes in a preemptive response to the recent surge in virus cases.Over the past two weeks since August 11, 150 students and 43 teachers have tested positive for the virus in the capital region.