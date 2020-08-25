Biegun Meets Russia's Top Diplomat to Discuss N. Korea, Belarus Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met with Russia's top diplomats on Tuesday to discuss North Korea and the crisis in Belarus.According to the Russian Foreign Ministry and local reports, Biegun arrived in Moscow on Tuesday and held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for about 90 minutes at the ministry building.After the closed meeting, the Russian ministry said in a press release that the two sides exchanged detailed opinions on the recent developments around the Korean Peninsula.The ministry said the meeting stressed the need to continue coordination of relevant countries in efforts to achieve a political and diplomatic resolution of peninsula issues and to establish a solid mechanism of peace and security in Northeast Asia.The ministry, however, did not mention what was discussed on the North Korean nuclear issue.