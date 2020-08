Photo : YONHAP News

More than 300 additional people tested positive for COVID-19 in South Korea amid a continued spread of clusters in the Seoul metropolitan area.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, there were 320 new cases, raising the accumulated total to 18-thousand-265.Out of the new cases, 307 were community infections, while the remaining 13 were imported.After logging more than 300 new cases from Friday to Sunday, the number of new infections had fallen into the 200 range on Monday and Tuesday.