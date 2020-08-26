S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 300 Again

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw the number of daily COVID-19 cases top 300 after two days due to a continuous surge in infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, there were 320 new cases, raising the accumulated total to 18-thousand-265.Out of the new cases, 307 were community infections, while the remaining 13 were imported.After logging more than 300 new cases from Friday to Sunday, the number of new infections had fallen into the 200 range on Monday and Tuesday.The daily figure likely surpassed 300 again as infections related to Sarang Jeil Church and a weekend rally remain on the rise. Clusters related to small gatherings in Seoul and its surrounding regions are also estimated to have driven up cases.Of the 307 community infections, 229 were reported in the greater Seoul area, including 110 in the capital city, 92 in Gyeonggi Province and 27 in Incheon.Overall, every major city and province except Sejong, North Chungcheong Province and North Gyeongsang Province saw new cases.Meanwhile, the country reported two additional fatalities, raising the death toll to 312.