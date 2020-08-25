Fmr. Embassy Worker Disappointed with Foreign Minister’s Remarks on Harassment Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A former employee of the South Korean Embassy in New Zealand who accused a senior South Korean diplomat of sexual harassment expressed disappointment with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha’s remarks on the case.This is according to New Zealand multi-platform news service News Hub on Tuesday - the day after Kang apologized to the Korean public for causing concern in regard to the allegations, acknowledging that the case has become a diplomatic burden.The report quoted New Zealand sexual violence advocate Louise Nicholas, who has been supporting the complainant, as saying that the apology should be for the alleged victim.Nicholas said the man is “quite distraught,” adding that it is “gut-wrenching” that there is no apology for him.The former embassy employee accused the diplomat of groping him on three occasions in 2017. The diplomat was reassigned to a post in the Philippines the following year and disciplined with a reduction in salary for one month.