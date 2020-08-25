DP Chair Candidates Differ on 2nd COVID-19 Relief Payment

Photo : YONHAP News

Candidates running for the leadership of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) were divided on whether the government should provide a second COVID-19 relief payment and who should be eligible.At a debate broadcast by KBS on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's party convention, Rep. Lee Nak-yon said now is the time to focus on quarantine, adding that encouraging spending through relief payments could hamper containment efforts.Former DP Rep. Kim Boo-kyum proposed making the payments to everyone, but later recollecting them from high-income earners when they file income taxes at year's end.Rep. Park Ju-min, on the other hand, said the payments should go to all households as early as possible.All the candidates agreed that any type of relief should be paid after monitoring how the COVID-19 situation develops in the country.