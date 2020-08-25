Almost 400,000 Foreigners Staying in S. Korea Illegally amid COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreigners illegally staying in South Korea has neared an all-time high of 400-thousand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Justice Ministry on Wednesday, there were a record 396-thousand-654 foreigners illegally staying in the country as of May, up ten percent from a year earlier.Some 296-thousand, or 75 percent, entered as 90-day visa-free travelers, but many were forced to remain as they had difficulties in securing flights out of the country.The other 100-thousand are foreigners who were on long-term visas, including those of Korean descent and those issued registration certificates.A ministry official said while many of the short-term visitors have expressed their wish to return home, there is an increasing number seeking illegal employment in the country.The rate of foreigners staying illegally in the country as of May jumped to a record 18-point-five percent.