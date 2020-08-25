No. of Newborns in S. Korea Plunges to Record-Low 142,000 in 1H

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of newborns in South Korea during the first half of this year plunged to an all-time low of 142-thousand.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 142-thousand-663 babies were born between January and June, down nine-point-nine percent from a year earlier and the lowest since the agency began compiling related data in 1981.The number of newborns in the second quarter totaled 68-thousand-613, lower than 70-thousand-568 documented in last year’s fourth quarter, which is typically when the lowest birth rates are recorded during the year.The total fertility rate, or the number of children that would be born to a woman during her lifetime, was point-84 in the April to June period, the lowest second quarter figure since related data were compiled in 2008.An official at the statistical agency cited the record-low births to a decline in the number of women in their early 30s in the country, accompanied by an eight-year consecutive drop in marriages since 2012.Meanwhile, the natural population growth hit negative one-thousand-458 in June. It is the eighth straight month of negative growth, suggesting that the country will see the population decrease naturally for the first time this year.