Ruling Party Leadership in Self-Isolation after Photojournalist is Tested for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) have voluntarily entered self-isolation after a photojournalist who covered the party's Supreme Council meeting was found to have come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.The DP said Wednesday that party officials who attended the council meeting earlier in the day have decided to self-isolate until the test results for the journalist come out.In a notice, the National Assembly's safety situation room said an acquaintance the photojournalist met Saturday tested positive for the coronavirus.After receiving the news from health authorities, the journalist left work and got tested, the results of which will be available Thursday morning.Other media personnel and party officials who shared the same space with the photographer have also gone into self-quarantine.