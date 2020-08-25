Ex-Reporter Denies Extortion Charges in Prosecution-Media Collusion Case

Photo : YONHAP News

An ex-reporter standing trial on charges of extortion has denied allegations that he threatened a convicted fraudster to provide incriminating information about retired liberal politician Rhyu Si-min.During the initial hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday, the counsel for former Channel A reporter Lee Dong-jae claimed that his client had gathered information for public interest without targeting figures like Rhyu.The defendant claimed that he was following up on leads regarding allegations that ruling camp figures, including Rhyu, accepted bribes from SillaJen, a local biotech company.The counsel also denied allegations that the ex-reporter threatened the imprisoned Lee Chul, SillaJen's major shareholder, to provide information on Rhyu.The counsel said his client only offered to assist the imprisoned Lee after the prosecution launched an investigation into SillaJen.The ex-reporter is suspected of using his ties to senior prosecutor Han Dong-hoon, a close associate of Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, in seeking information about Rhyu from Lee.