Singapore Upgrades Entry Measures for Travelers from S. Korea

Singapore has announced updated border measures for travelers arriving from South Korea.According to local media including the Straits Times, the Ministry of Health said Wednesday that from August 29, people entering Singapore who in the last 14 days have traveled to South Korea will be required to serve a 14-day stay-home notice(SHN) at dedicated facilities instead of their own place of residence.They will also need to undergo a COVID-19 test before the end of that period.The report said that before the new measure, travelers from "low risk" regions and countries, which previously included South Korea, were allowed to serve their 14-day SHN in their homes since June 18.The report said the change comes amid news of clusters at workplaces and places of worship in South Korea.In the statement, Singapore's health ministry said authorities in South Korea have warned of a possible nationwide outbreak while stricter social distancing is being enforced across the country.