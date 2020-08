Photo : KBS News

The Korean Publishers Association said that South Korea will attend this year's Moscow International Book Fair remotely as the Guest of Honor country.The five-day event from September 2 will take place both online and offline including an event at the VDNH Exhibition Complex.The Moscow fair is the largest of all book fairs in Russia and Eastern Europe. This year, its focus will shift online due to the pandemic.South Korea has been invited as the Guest of Honor to mark 30 years of bilateral diplomatic relations. It will host a variety of events mainly online involving a number of agencies including the Literature Translation Institute of Korea, the Publication Industry Promotion Agency and the Korean Cultural Center in Russia.