Pompeo Pushes Ahead with Endorsement Speech for Trump despite Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed ahead with his endorsement speech for President Donald Trump's reelection, despite controversy that it could be in violation of federal law, which bans the executive branch from political activism.On a tour of the Middle East and Africa, Pompeo sent a video message recorded in Jerusalem to the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, where he highlighted the diplomatic successes of the Trump administration.Claiming Trump's "America First" policies have made his family and all Americans safer and guaranteed liberty, Pompeo said Trump has pushed back against China on trade and intellectual property theft and called out Beijing for covering up the outbreak of COVID-19.On North Korea, Pompeo claimed that Trump "lowered the temperature and, against all odds, got North Korean leadership to the table," citing that Pyongyang hasn't conducted any nuclear or long-range missile tests since the two leaders met.Before the controversial speech, Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas announced he had opened an investigation into whether Pompeo is violating the Hatch Act prohibiting executive branch employees from partisan activity.Pompeo is believed to have proceeded with the speech despite the controversy, as he is widely considered to be interested in seeking the Republican Party's presidential nomination in 2024.