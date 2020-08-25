Prosecution Retrieves Additional Assets from Ex-Pres. Chun

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has retrieved additional assets from former President Chun Doo-hwan.The criminal proceeds recovery team at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said Wednesday that over one billion won has been confiscated through the public sale of a plot of forest land in Anyang that belonged to Chun's eldest daughter.With the latest addition, the outstanding balance in the former president's unpaid fines related to bribery charges stands at 99-point-one billion won.A final court hearing was also held Wednesday to determine the legality of prosecutors' seizure of Chun's residence in Yeonhee-dong, Seoul in 2013. Chun had filed a complaint against the measure in 2018.The Seoul High Court listened to final arguments from both sides and said it will deliver a decision in the coming days.